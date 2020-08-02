YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) Short Interest Down 59.8% in July

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the June 30th total of 6,660,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YRCW. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 1,136.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 25,729 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 671.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 89,111 shares during the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YRCW stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. YRC Worldwide has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $102.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.05.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that YRC Worldwide will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YRCW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

