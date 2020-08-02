YouGov (LON:YOU) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

YouGov (LON:YOU) was downgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

YOU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of YouGov in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of YouGov in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 701 ($8.63).

LON YOU opened at GBX 800 ($9.84) on Friday. YouGov has a 12 month low of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 810 ($9.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.73 million and a PE ratio of 56.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 781.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 687.31.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers audience segmentation and targeting service tool under the YouGov Profiles name; and BrandIndex, a daily brand tracking service.

