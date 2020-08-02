Xtant Medical (XTNT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter.

XTNT stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. Xtant Medical has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DMB Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

