Xinyuan Real Estate Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:XIN)

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,162 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,921% compared to the typical volume of 107 call options.

Shares of NYSE:XIN opened at $2.12 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $125.77 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the first quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 74,823 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 27.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

