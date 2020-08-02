Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.10% from the company’s current price.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cfra cut Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.32.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $107.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.41. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $119.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 29.97%. Analysts predict that Xilinx will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $450,585.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,710.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,258 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Xilinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 160.0% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

