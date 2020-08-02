Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP reduced its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,845 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 3.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 7.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx stock opened at $107.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $119.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.41.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 29.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $673,312.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,045.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $450,585.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,710.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,107 shares of company stock worth $1,894,258. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XLNX. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xilinx from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.32.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

