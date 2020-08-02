WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,700 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the June 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of WSFS opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $46.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average is $30.25.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.95 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.90%. Analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,874,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,718,000 after purchasing an additional 157,462 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 922,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after buying an additional 115,611 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 29.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 875,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after buying an additional 196,980 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 810,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,248,000 after buying an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,283,000 after purchasing an additional 57,238 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.