Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

WMGI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.05.

WMGI opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.57, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.69. Wright Medical Group has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $218.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.30 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer S. Walker sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $62,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $143,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,594 shares of company stock valued at $283,461 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,479,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 254,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

