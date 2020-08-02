Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million.

Shares of WRTC opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. Wrap Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

In other Wrap Technologies news, COO Michael James Rothans sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $41,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,940.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,799.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,800 shares of company stock worth $152,628 over the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered Wrap Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Wrap Technologies from $9.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

