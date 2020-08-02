World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.84 EPS

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $123.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.44 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%.

Shares of WRLD opened at $74.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 11.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.73. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $43.16 and a 52-week high of $142.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.03.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

