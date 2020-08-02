Workiva (WK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Workiva (NYSE:WK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Workiva to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 85.23% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Workiva to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WK stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Workiva has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -51.28 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WK shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Workiva from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on Workiva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Workiva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Workiva from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $405,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

