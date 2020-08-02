Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,669 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,091,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,599,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Workday by 35.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,055,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,603 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Workday by 293.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,979,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 19.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,523,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $849,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Workday from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.29.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,208 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $944,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total transaction of $17,025,575.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 494,860 shares of company stock worth $89,843,645. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday stock opened at $180.92 on Friday. Workday Inc has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $208.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.52 and a 200-day moving average of $168.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.