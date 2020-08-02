Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($49.22) price objective on the stock.

WIZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goodbody reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,980 ($48.98) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,200 ($39.38) to GBX 4,000 ($49.22) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 4,309 ($53.03) price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,385 ($41.66) price objective (up from GBX 3,255 ($40.06)) on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wizz Air presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,808.08 ($46.86).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 3,216 ($39.58) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,346.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,300.45. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.49. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of GBX 32.94 ($0.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,526 ($55.70). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.