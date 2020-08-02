Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of WTT stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.60.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 106.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,909 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH owned 0.12% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

