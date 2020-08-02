Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the June 30th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $19.50 on Friday. Willis Lease Finance has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $74.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $81.61 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.