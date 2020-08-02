Williams Companies (WMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Williams Companies has set its FY20 guidance at $0.95-1.20 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Williams Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB opened at $19.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 159.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.80. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.