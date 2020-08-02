William Blair Weighs in on S&P Global Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.06.

SPGI stock opened at $350.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.60. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $360.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 88.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,420,000 after buying an additional 1,587,513 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 52.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,933,000 after buying an additional 1,119,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,728,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,740,000 after buying an additional 239,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,474,000 after buying an additional 26,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

