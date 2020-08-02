Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 14,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $148,278.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 916,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Wilhelmina International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites.

