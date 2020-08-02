Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,500,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 44.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Whirlpool by 262.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $163.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $166.06.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHR. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.67.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

