Weyco Group (WEYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $27.90.

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

