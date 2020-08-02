Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Hold Rating for Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $733.20.

NYSE MTD opened at $935.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $823.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $759.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $953.70.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 144.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.84, for a total transaction of $636,173.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.01, for a total transaction of $119,442.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,046 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,242,719,000 after acquiring an additional 44,208 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $864,309,000 after purchasing an additional 61,959 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 739,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $510,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,458 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $383,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

