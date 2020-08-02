WEIR GRP PLC/S’s (WEGRY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on WEGRY. HSBC lowered WEIR GRP PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale raised WEIR GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

WEIR GRP PLC/S stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $10.67.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

