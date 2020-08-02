Wedbush Increases L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $20.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

LB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded L Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of L Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of L Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.57.

LB opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.22. L Brands has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that L Brands will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in L Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in L Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in L Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in L Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

