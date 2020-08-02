Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $150.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

CATY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $24.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 115.1% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $986,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 52.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $152,172.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,805 shares in the company, valued at $909,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

