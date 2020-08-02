WEC Energy Group (WEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) is scheduled to be releasing its Q2 2020 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect WEC Energy Group to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.71-3.75 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WEC Energy Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.92. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.