WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 295,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEC opened at $95.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.91 and its 200-day moving average is $92.92. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

