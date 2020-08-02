WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) CEO Charles R. Matthews Sells 14,481 Shares

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.91 and a 200-day moving average of $92.92. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.17.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,011.6% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 394,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 359,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,100,000 after purchasing an additional 356,268 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,947,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,651,000 after purchasing an additional 316,100 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 662,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,357,000 after purchasing an additional 313,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,735,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

