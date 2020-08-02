Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Lowered by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 98,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.0% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 55,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 7,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 92.9% during the second quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 74.8% in the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 5,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $33,664.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Shares of WM opened at $109.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.14 and its 200-day moving average is $107.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

