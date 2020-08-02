Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of HCC opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.34. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $26.50.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 615.2% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,238,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,171 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,358,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

