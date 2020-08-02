Warburg Research Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €97.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIX2 has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($111.24) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($126.97) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €100.00 ($112.36).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €63.50 ($71.35) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is €71.73. Sixt has a twelve month low of €33.30 ($37.42) and a twelve month high of €100.00 ($112.36). The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.56.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.