Warburg Research Analysts Give Rational (FRA:RAA) a €450.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($505.62) target price on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RAA. HSBC set a €497.00 ($558.43) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €473.00 ($531.46) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €400.00 ($449.44) target price on Rational and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Independent Research set a €380.00 ($426.97) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €425.00 ($477.53) price objective on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €470.50 ($528.65).

Shares of FRA:RAA opened at €506.00 ($568.54) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €505.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €537.94. Rational has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($481.27) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($668.56).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

