Warburg Research Analysts Give Duerr (ETR:DUE) a €23.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($25.84) price objective on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DUE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €26.00 ($29.21) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. HSBC set a €31.00 ($34.83) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Duerr in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Duerr currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €27.13 ($30.48).

Shares of DUE stock opened at €23.22 ($26.09) on Thursday. Duerr has a fifty-two week low of €15.72 ($17.66) and a fifty-two week high of €32.90 ($36.97). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.31.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

