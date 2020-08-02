Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) Short Interest Up 17.4% in July

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,510,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 10,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 62.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTRH. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Waitr in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.92.

NASDAQ:WTRH opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. Waitr has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of $485.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -5.13.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Waitr had a negative net margin of 142.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.32%. The firm had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waitr will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTRH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waitr by 255.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after buying an additional 1,199,936 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Waitr by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,409,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 60,707 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waitr by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 102,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waitr by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 334,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Waitr by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

