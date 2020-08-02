Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Update

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, an increase of 778.2% from the June 30th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Wah Fu Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

WAFU stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $15.39.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in China. It operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

