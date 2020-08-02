Vulcan Materials (VMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Vulcan Materials to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vulcan Materials to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $117.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.94%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

