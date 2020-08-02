Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73,357 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $117.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

