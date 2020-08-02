Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Vishay Intertechnology has set its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $612.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.13 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Shares of VSH opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Several research firms recently commented on VSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.