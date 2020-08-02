Visa Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.83 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Visa in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $5.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.42. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on V. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.56.

NYSE:V opened at $190.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.14. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,754. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 30.4% during the second quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,385,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 109.6% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 13.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

