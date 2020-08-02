Visa Inc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on V. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.56.

NYSE:V opened at $190.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $377.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,171,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,122,228,000 after purchasing an additional 243,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,927,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,762,092,000 after purchasing an additional 320,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

