Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Announces Earnings Results

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $301.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.20 million. Virtusa updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.50-0.56 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.50 to $0.56 EPS.

Shares of VRTU stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. Virtusa has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10.

Get Virtusa alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRTU. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Virtusa from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.