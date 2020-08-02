Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.23) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VMUK. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Virgin Money UK to a sector performer rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 151.89 ($1.87).

Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 87.46 ($1.08) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 112.49. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.73).

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

