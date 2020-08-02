Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Short Interest Down 66.7% in July

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBFC opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.87. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Village Bank and Trust Financial had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 1,250 shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,237.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 754,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,860,750.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Village Bank and Trust Financial by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Village Bank and Trust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Village Bank and Trust Financial by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

