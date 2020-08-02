Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 5,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

THG stock opened at $101.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $144.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

