Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,350 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aecom were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aecom in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Aecom by 38.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aecom by 96.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 73,536 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 367.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 31,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Troy Rudd bought 8,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $250,707.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,579.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACM opened at $36.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.74. Aecom has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACM. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Aecom in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

