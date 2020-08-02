Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,137 Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,071,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,665,000 after acquiring an additional 46,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,998,000 after purchasing an additional 109,860 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,495,000 after purchasing an additional 261,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth about $32,071,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 666,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCC. TheStreet raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

BCC opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87. Boise Cascade Co has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $48.54.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

