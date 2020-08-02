Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,153 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at $309,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $270,000.

VOYA stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. Voya Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Voya Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

