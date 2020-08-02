Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,026 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,711,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,806,000 after buying an additional 172,190 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,543,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,745,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,395,000 after acquiring an additional 138,061 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,969,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,347,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,527,000 after purchasing an additional 289,714 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

