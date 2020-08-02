Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 18,586 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,586 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 38,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 24,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMKR. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $100,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,838 shares in the company, valued at $100,718.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $49,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at $129,729.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,338 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,053 in the last ninety days. 59.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

