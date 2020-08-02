Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 11,590 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,590 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,124,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,975,000 after purchasing an additional 57,066 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $21,676,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after acquiring an additional 19,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,517,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,561,000 after acquiring an additional 231,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.49.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,221.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $736,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,724.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $1,951,715. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

