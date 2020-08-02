Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 35.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of argenx by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in argenx by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 18,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in argenx by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on argenx from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $201.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $230.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.95 and a 200-day moving average of $174.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.65 and a beta of 1.22. argenx SE – has a twelve month low of $103.75 and a twelve month high of $272.74.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that argenx SE – will post -10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

